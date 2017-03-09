Calendar » 2017 Bravo Awards Luncheon

March 9, 2017 from 11:30am - 2:00pm



Register Today to Celebrate Local Women who Dare to Make a Difference



Education Advocate of the Year - Kris White

Public Policy Leader of the Year - Kristen Miller

Philanthropic Champion - Renee Grubb

Entrepreneur to Watch - Marine Schumann

NAWBO-SB Member of the Year - Anna Lopez-Carr

Lifetime Achievement - Cam Gittler

Rising Star - Lyla Krock

Woman Business Owner of the Year -

Anne Pazier

Featuring our Madame of Ceremonies

Naomi Dewey, Partner at Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray

and our keynote speaker

Dr. Nancy O'Reilly, President

Women Connect4Good,

Inc. Foundation

Thursday March 9th, 2017 11:30 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.

Hyatt Centric Santa Barbara



Early Bird Pricing:

Member - $65.00 Guest $75.00 Before February 26th

(prices will go up thereafter)

Table of 10 at the member rate $650.00

Tickets are not available at the door

