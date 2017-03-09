Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 1:01 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

2017 Bravo Awards Luncheon

March 9, 2017 from 11:30am - 2:00pm


Register Today to Celebrate Local Women who Dare to Make a Difference


Education Advocate of the Year - Kris White
Public Policy Leader of the Year - Kristen Miller
Philanthropic Champion - Renee Grubb
Entrepreneur to Watch - Marine Schumann
NAWBO-SB Member of the Year - Anna Lopez-Carr
Lifetime Achievement - Cam Gittler
Rising Star - Lyla Krock
Woman Business Owner of the Year - 
Anne Pazier

Featuring our Madame of Ceremonies 
Naomi Dewey, Partner at Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray
and our keynote speaker 
Dr. Nancy O'Reilly, President 
Women Connect4Good, 
Inc. Foundation 

Thursday March 9th, 2017 11:30 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.
Hyatt Centric Santa Barbara


Early Bird Pricing:
Member - $65.00 Guest $75.00 Before February 26th
(prices will go up thereafter)
Table of 10 at the member rate $650.00
Tickets are not available at the door
 

 

Event Details

 
 
 