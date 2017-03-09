2017 Bravo Awards Luncheon
Register Today to Celebrate Local Women who Dare to Make a Difference
Education Advocate of the Year - Kris White
Public Policy Leader of the Year - Kristen Miller
Philanthropic Champion - Renee Grubb
Entrepreneur to Watch - Marine Schumann
NAWBO-SB Member of the Year - Anna Lopez-Carr
Lifetime Achievement - Cam Gittler
Rising Star - Lyla Krock
Woman Business Owner of the Year -
Anne Pazier
Featuring our Madame of Ceremonies
Naomi Dewey, Partner at Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray
and our keynote speaker
Dr. Nancy O'Reilly, President
Women Connect4Good,
Inc. Foundation
Thursday March 9th, 2017 11:30 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.
Hyatt Centric Santa Barbara
Early Bird Pricing:
Member - $65.00 Guest $75.00 Before February 26th
(prices will go up thereafter)
Table of 10 at the member rate $650.00
Tickets are not available at the door
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: NAWBO-SB
- Starts: March 9, 2017 11:30am - 2:00pm
- Price: $65 - $75
- Location: HYATT SANTA BARBARA 1111 E Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara, 93103, CA, United States
- Website: https://www.nawbo-sb.com/component/jse_event/event/59/0
- Sponsors: NAWBO-SB