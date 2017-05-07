Calendar » 2017 Fire Ball with a very special performance by Jackson Browne with Greg Leisz!

May 7, 2017 from 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm

The Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance is holding a Fire Ball 2017 fundraising event on Sunday afternoon, May 7, 2017 at Dos Pueblos Ranch with a special performance by Jackson Browne with Greg Leisz.

Guests will be greeted by local firefighters as they check in at the Fire Incident Command Post, and be escorted to a fabulous cocktail hour on the beach at the historical Dos Pueblos Ranch. Photo opportunities will be in place for guests to pose with our uniformed firefighters alongside some of the firefighting equipment and vehicles used each day. A water rescue demonstration will take place showcasing specialized equipment purchased through private donations.

City and County firefighters will hold a cook-off and compete for your approval to see which fire station serves the best BBQ! (Firefighters are already talking smack to each other over who will win!)

Andrew Firestone will welcome everyone and kick-off an exciting live auction featuring special items such as a customized Fire Station dinner or lunch for 10 (which could be used for a kid’s birthday party!). More details to follow...we don’t want to ruin the surprises!

If you cannot attend, please consider making a donation in support of our first responders!

The Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance is a local non-profit 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides much-needed, unbudgeted, state-of-the-art equipment to enhance the safety and effectiveness of our Santa Barbara City and County firefighters as they work to protect all of us.

Enjoy the breathtaking view and the best seat to watch Jackson Browne and Greg Leisz.

BECOME A SPONSOR