2017 Hearts of Compassion Memorial Service

June 29, 2017 from 11:00AM - 1:00PM

Everyone has a unique story, but not everyone has someone to tell it...

Funerals and memorial services bring comfort to those whose loved ones have passed on and they help us to remember them after they're gone. However, every day in our own community, someone passes with no family or loved ones to lay them to rest, to tell their story and celebrate their life. Some of these men and women have bravely served our country in the armed forces, some are mentally ill, all are vulnerable and many are forgotten. We will remember.

Please join us for our 4th annual Hearts of Compassion Memorial Service where we honor those extraordinary people from our beautiful community and celebrate their lives.

Please call our office at 805-569-2424 for any questions or to RSVP. We hope to see you there!