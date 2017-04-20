Calendar » 2017 HOPE Awards

April 20, 2017 from 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Every year, the HOPE Awards gives us an opportunity to honor champions of public education in our community. This year, we are privileged to honor former SBUSD Board of Education member H. Edward Heron, as well as celebrate the work of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

The evening begins with a silent auction and reception, which features fine food and wine tastings from local restaurants, caterers, wineries, and breweries at the beautiful Santa Barbara Historical Museum. Immediately following is an award presentation, program spotlights and live music.

Please contact Melissa Davenport at (805) 284-9125 or [email protected] for more information.