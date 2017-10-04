Calendar » 2017 Senior Expo of Santa Barbara, An Active Aging Fair for Seniors & Caregivers

October 4, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

The largest active aging fair in our area, the Senior Expo will take place on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. The Senior Expo features flu shots donated by Cottage Health for seniors age 55+, live music, free raffle and door prizes, health screenings, healthy snack and 110 exhibit booths offering education and information on the latest products and services for local seniors and their caregivers.

This year’s lineup includes new activities for seniors and caregivers: Voter registration and polling demonstrations, personal computer coaching, chair yoga and all stages fitness workshops, and a Caregiver’s Café.

Great opportunity to meet face-to-face with businesses and organizations serving seniors and caregivers—all in one location! Exhibitors include financial services, residential facilities, travel clubs, health care providers, home care services, government agencies, local nonprofits, and many more. Add to that free parking and just $5 admission—the Expo is the best ticket in town for Santa Barbara’s seniors and caregivers.

This event is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Family Service Agency, Sansum Clinic, Cottage Health, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and others.