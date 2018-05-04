Calendar » 2018 Bishop Diego Golf Tournament

May 4, 2018 from 12:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Join us at the Glen Annie Golf Club for 18 holes of golf, dinner, drinks, stogies, raffle prizes and an all around great time!

Tournament check-in time begins at 10:30 am with a shotgun start at 12:00 ppm sharp. This event sells out every year, so don't wait to reserve your spot!

There are various ways to support Bishop through this event!

Single player: $200

Hole Sponsor: $250

Cardinal: $5000

Red Tail: $1500

Questions? Contact Cristy McNay at 805.967.1266, ext. 188 or [email protected]