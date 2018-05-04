2018 Bishop Diego Golf Tournament
Join us at the Glen Annie Golf Club for 18 holes of golf, dinner, drinks, stogies, raffle prizes and an all around great time!
Tournament check-in time begins at 10:30 am with a shotgun start at 12:00 ppm sharp. This event sells out every year, so don't wait to reserve your spot!
There are various ways to support Bishop through this event!
Single player: $200
Hole Sponsor: $250
Cardinal: $5000
Red Tail: $1500
Questions? Contact Cristy McNay at 805.967.1266, ext. 188 or [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Cristy McNay
- Starts: May 4, 2018 12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
- Price: $200 per player
- Location: Glen Annie Golf Club
- Website: https://www.bishopdiego.org/images/pdfs/2018_golf.pdf