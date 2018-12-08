Calendar » 2018 Elings Terrain Fesitval

December 8, 2018 from 10:45am - 1:00pm

Get your shoes on for a great day of running, food, panoramic ocean and mountain views, and one of Santa Barbara’s premier trail running venues. The Elings Terrain Festival has one simple goal, to bring parents, students, and the running community together to raise money for student athletes (cross country) at San Marcos, Dos Pueblos, and Santa Barbara high schools. The school with the most paid race entries wins the cherished Elings Terrain Cup! Whether you’re fast, slow, or somewhere in between, there’s a trail run for every member of the family, even those with four legs:

5K (open to everyone); 3K kids (Ages 8-13, parents can register to run with their child); and 3K dog (your pooch will love running with you).