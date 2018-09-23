Calendar » 2018 GEF Lemon Run

September 23, 2018 from 7:00am - 10:30am

The GEF Lemon Run is back! With competitive 5K (Jr. Grand Prix) and 10K (Grand Prix) races, and our popular 1K Family Fun Run, we’ve got something for everyone.

Come celebrate Goleta community while we raise money for our new Innovation Grants, given to educators in Goleta Elementary Schools to support new and exciting learning opportunities for students. Held at beautiful Goleta Beach Park, our races are on the flat and fast Obern bike path and are perfect for competitive runners and first-timers alike.

With great prizes and goodies from the Goleta Lemon Festival and other local businesses, along with fabulous food from Wahoo’s Fish Tacos, and fun family-friendly activities, this is a Goleta event you won’t want to miss! Come join the Goleta Education Foundation and support our schools, families, and communities in the Goodland!

To learn more about GEF and Innovation Grants or to register, go to: www.GoletaEd.org. Join us!