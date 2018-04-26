Calendar » 2018 HOPE Awards

April 26, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Every year, the HOPE Awards gives us an opportunity to honor our local heroes of public education. This year we will shine our light on individuals and programs making strides for literacy. Our keynote speaker, Fannie Flagg will help us honor the Santa Barbara Public Library, as well as celebrate the work of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.