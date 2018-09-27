Calendar » 2018 Legal Community Appreciation Award

September 27, 2018 from 5:30pm - 8:30pm

The Santa Barbara County Bar Foundation is pleased to announce that Tara Haaland-Ford is the recipient of the 2018 Legal Community Appreciation Award. Ms. Haaland-Ford is a prominent local criminal defense attorney, and is being recognized for her work with Teen Court, as well as her contributions to our community as a founding member of the Santa Barbara Support Network.



The Legal Community Appreciation Award honors a legal professional (lawyer, judge, paralegal, secretary or court staff) who has provided an outstanding contribution to the local legal system, either through achievement of professional excellence, volunteer service, or other commitment to the local legal community for a significant period of time.



The 2018 award ceremony will take place on September 27, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Club. Those interested in attending should RSVP to [email protected]