April 22, 2018 from 11:00am - 1:00pm

2018 Run for Love

UCSB Sigma Alpha Zeta Inc. presents their sixth annual Run For Love 5K - the proceeds of which directly benefit Domestic Violence Solutions!

Please join us on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at the UCSB Lagoon.

Check in begins at 10:15 AM and the race will begin at 11:00 AM.

To register or for more info visit: http://runforlovesaz.wixsite.com/2018

Online ticket sales: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/run-for-love-5k-tickets-44798231717

$20 Students / $25 Non-Students (although on Eventbrite SAZ only listed a $20 option)

Bring your friends and family, come out and run for a good cause! The more, the merrier!

Contact info:

Run For Love Coordinator 2018

Marya Hosseinpur

[email protected]

Tel: (510) 415-3016