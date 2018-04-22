2018 Run for Love
2018 Run for Love
UCSB Sigma Alpha Zeta Inc. presents their sixth annual Run For Love 5K - the proceeds of which directly benefit Domestic Violence Solutions!
Please join us on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at the UCSB Lagoon.
Check in begins at 10:15 AM and the race will begin at 11:00 AM.
To register or for more info visit: http://runforlovesaz.wixsite.com/2018
Online ticket sales: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/run-for-love-5k-tickets-44798231717
$20 Students / $25 Non-Students (although on Eventbrite SAZ only listed a $20 option)
Bring your friends and family, come out and run for a good cause! The more, the merrier!
Contact info:
Run For Love Coordinator 2018
Marya Hosseinpur
Tel: (510) 415-3016
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Sigma Alpha Zeta Inc.
- Starts: April 22, 2018 11:00am - 1:00pm
- Price: $20 Students/ $25 Non-Students
- Location: UCSB Lagoon
- Website: https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Frunforlovesaz.wixsite.com%2F2018&h=ATO6fAxgeTY1eZ_hWPIOgHQYbmKMixp-xzob9PuQHDzuLYbNGsRXVBwuoykJOwLgXQZZYsyBkPEvSF_IQ9skXADMBNrVUcX9dwbM9BB8ZdzMYpjV
- Sponsors: UCSB Sigma Alpha Zeta Inc.