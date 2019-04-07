Calendar » 2019 Santa Barbara Spring Wine Fling - Only 50 tickets!

April 7, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

2019 SANTA BARBARA SPRING WINE FLING

On Sunday Apr 7th from 3-6 pm visit the fabulous winery tasting rooms in Santa Barbara of Jamie Slone Wines, Cebada Wines, Pali Wine Co and Paradise Springs Winery for an exclusive wine and food pairing experience.

Guests may check-in and begin their experience at ANY of the winery tasting rooms and then enjoy a short walk to the rest! "Tickets are $48 and limited to first 50 guests” PURCHASE TICKETS

Wine and Food Pairing Experiences:

Jamie Slone Wines – Enjoy two wine tastings with perfectly paired chocolate from Chocolats Du Calibressan. 2017 Sauvignon Blanc paired with the Bissou, 2014 Super Tuscan paired with the Tanzanien. YUM!

Cebada Wines - Enjoy two wine tastings paired with homemade mini blueberry muffins. Featuring our 2016 Estate Sparkling Rose and 2017 Estate Rose of Pinot Noir.

Pali Wine Co - Enjoy two wine tastings paired with shortbread cookies from The Cookie Vixen. Featuring our Pali 2016 "Summit" Pinot Noir and 2017 Tower 15 "The Jetty" Red Rhône Blend.

Paradise Springs Winery –Enjoy two wine tastings paired with donuts from Good Stuff Baked Treats. Featuring our 2018 Pink Ash Rosé and 2016 Roshi Bordeaux Blend.