Calendar » 2019 Santa Barbara Winter Wine Walk - 32 tickets left!

February 10, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

2019 SANTA BARBARA WINTER WINE WALK - "Be Sweet To Your Honey”

On Sunday Feb 10th from 3-6 pm visit the fabulous winery tasting rooms in Santa Barbara of Jamie Slone Wines, Happy Canyon Vineyard, August Ridge Vineyards and Sanford Winery for an exclusive wine and food pairing experience.

Guests may check-in and begin their experience at any of the winery tasting rooms and then enjoy a short walk to the rest! "Tickets are $48 and limited to first 50 guests” Purchase tickets at https://sbwww2019.eventbrite.com

Wine and Food Pairing Experiences:

Jamie Slone Wines – Enjoy a tasting of two wines, perfectly paired with delicious chocolates from Chocolats Du Calibressan. Delish!

Happy Canyon Vineyard - Sip on one white Barrack Blanc and one red Piocho Red Blend and pair with chocolate covered strawberries!

August Ridge Vineyards - Wine and Cheese! Cheese and Wine! Enjoy two Italian varietal wines paired delightfully with two distinct cheeses!

Sanford Winery – Enjoy a glass of our 2014 sparkling wine and a sampling of local artisan popcorn!