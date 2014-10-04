Monday, June 25 , 2018, 7:35 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

20/20 - The Art of Being Heard - Oct 4th, 11th, 25th

October 4, 2014 from 10:00am - 11:00am

THREE LESSONS TO HELP YOU DEFINE YOUR MESSAGE,
FIND YOUR VOICE AND PROJECT WITH IMPACT
with Vocal Coach Sloane Reali


Three Saturdays OCTOBER 4th, 11th and 25th -
(10 - 11AM) - at the Santa
Barbara Guitar Bar 137
Anacapa St. and corner of
Yanonali

Participants will:
- learn practical tools and relaxation techniques for delivering your message
- Gain a better understanding of their voice as a powerful vehicle
- Understand verbal and nonverbal communication - (what we unconsciously say
with our body language)
- Have fun in a safe and supportive environment while gaining confidence and learning to connect with your audience and others like yourself in our community
- Leave a lasting memory with an effective “Call to Action”


Register Today and SAVE - only $99 Today
$150 at the door. We accept, cash, check and credit card.

To register: go to www.vocalcoachingbysloane.eventbrite.com

 

