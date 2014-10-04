20/20 - The Art of Being Heard - Oct 4th, 11th, 25th
THREE LESSONS TO HELP YOU DEFINE YOUR MESSAGE,
FIND YOUR VOICE AND PROJECT WITH IMPACT
with Vocal Coach Sloane Reali
Three Saturdays OCTOBER 4th, 11th and 25th -
(10 - 11AM) - at the Santa
Barbara Guitar Bar 137
Anacapa St. and corner of
Yanonali
Participants will:
- learn practical tools and relaxation techniques for delivering your message
- Gain a better understanding of their voice as a powerful vehicle
- Understand verbal and nonverbal communication - (what we unconsciously say
with our body language)
- Have fun in a safe and supportive environment while gaining confidence and learning to connect with your audience and others like yourself in our community
- Leave a lasting memory with an effective “Call to Action”
Register Today and SAVE - only $99 Today
$150 at the door. We accept, cash, check and credit card.
To register: go to www.vocalcoachingbysloane.eventbrite.com
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 4, 2014 10:00am - 11:00am
- Price: $99 Before the event // $150 at the door
- Location: Santa Barbara Guitar Bar
- Website: http://vocalcoachingbysloane.eventbrite.com