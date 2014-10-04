Calendar » 20/20 - The Art of Being Heard - Oct 4th, 11th, 25th

October 4, 2014 from 10:00am - 11:00am

THREE LESSONS TO HELP YOU DEFINE YOUR MESSAGE,

FIND YOUR VOICE AND PROJECT WITH IMPACT

with Vocal Coach Sloane Reali





Three Saturdays OCTOBER 4th, 11th and 25th -

(10 - 11AM) - at the Santa

Barbara Guitar Bar 137

Anacapa St. and corner of

Yanonali



Participants will:

- learn practical tools and relaxation techniques for delivering your message

- Gain a better understanding of their voice as a powerful vehicle

- Understand verbal and nonverbal communication - (what we unconsciously say

with our body language)

- Have fun in a safe and supportive environment while gaining confidence and learning to connect with your audience and others like yourself in our community

- Leave a lasting memory with an effective “Call to Action”





Register Today and SAVE - only $99 Today

$150 at the door. We accept, cash, check and credit card.



To register: go to www.vocalcoachingbysloane.eventbrite.com