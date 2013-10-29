Calendar » 20 Feet From Stardom

20 Feet From Stardom

“Their voices are powerful enough to tear you apart and put you back together again, and their stories will do the same… Irresistible.” Los Angeles Times

Millions know their voices, but no one knows their names. In his compelling new film 20 Feet From Stardom, award-winning director Morgan Neville shines a spotlight on the untold true story of the backup singers behind some of the greatest musical legends of the 21st century. Triumphant and heartbreaking in equal measure, the film is a tribute to the unsung voices who brought shape and style to popular music. Includes interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Mick Jagger and Sting.

(Morgan Neville, 2013, 90 min.)