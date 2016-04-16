Calendar » 21st Annual Fish Derby at Cachuma Lake

April 16, 2016 from 6:00am - 12:00am

The Neal Taylor Nature Center is hosting the 21st Annual Fish Derby at Cachuma Lake. The derby starts at 6:00am on Saturday April 16th and ends on Sunday at 12:00pm. There are big cash prizes for fish of all species in the lake. A drawing for all registered anglers will give out very nice merchandise prizes and there are fantastic raffle prizes for contestants and spectators. Many fun activities for children will take place at the Nature Center for those not fishing in the contest. Bring the whole family for a weekend of fishing and fun! Visit www.troutderby.org for more details and entry forms.