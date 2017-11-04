21st Annual Military Ball
The Military Ball is a formal evening mingling with honored guests, veterans and active duty military members. The event includes a cocktail hour, three-course dinner, dancing, live music, and moving tributes to those who have served our country. Medal of Honor recipient and Vietnam War veteran Jack Jacobs will be the keynote speaker.
WHEN: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, November 4, 2017
WHERE: The Fess Parker, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara, CA 93103
COST: $125 per person
To request an invitation, call (805) 259-4394 or e-mail [email protected]
