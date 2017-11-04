Calendar » 21st Annual Military Ball

November 4, 2017 from 5:00pm - 10:00pm

The Military Ball is a formal evening mingling with honored guests, veterans and active duty military members. The event includes a cocktail hour, three-course dinner, dancing, live music, and moving tributes to those who have served our country. Medal of Honor recipient and Vietnam War veteran Jack Jacobs will be the keynote speaker.

WHEN: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, November 4, 2017

WHERE: The Fess Parker, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara, CA 93103

COST: $125 per person

To request an invitation, call (805) 259-4394 or e-mail [email protected]