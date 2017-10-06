Calendar » 21st Annual Red Feather Ball

October 6, 2017 from 6:00pm - 10:00pm

The public is invited to attend United Way of Santa Barbara County's 21st Annual Red Feather Ball on Friday, October 6, 2017 from 6:00 to 10:00pm at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Coral Casino in Santa Barbara. The Red Feather Ball aims to raise funds to support UWSBC's Fun in the Sun and United for Literacy programs. This year, UWSBC is excited to honor Maryan Schall with the Abercrombie Community Excellence Award for her outstanding service and philanthropy.