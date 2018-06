Calendar » 21st Annual Santa Barbara High School Jazz Festival

May 12, 2012 from 8:00am - 6:30pm

Delicious food & exiting performances from bands all over the Central Coast & So Cal! Special guests - SBCC GoodTimes Band. Proceeds Benefit the SBHS Music Program. OJ, Coffee, Breakfast Burritos, fruit/granola/yoghurt parfaits, Organic Cheese Burgers with all the fixings, Maha Mahi Teriyaki Burkers with grilled pineapple, Organic Hot Dogs, Greek Salads (with or without chicken), Sweet Potato Fries, Veggie Burgers, and more.