22nd Annual Mental Health Arts Festival

October 3, 2015 from 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

A free community event that supports the talents of local artists living with a mental health diagnoses and showcases their beautiful artwork. Hosted by the Mental Wellness Center, the Arts Festival helps raise awareness and reduce the stigma of mental illness, which is often a major barrier for individuals seeking help when they need it.

Enjoy paintings, drawings, sculptures, jewelry, music, poetry readings and more, while honoring the achievements of local artists in our community whose lives are impacted by mental illness.

For more information about the Mental Wellness Center, please call 805-884-8440 or visit www.mentalwellnesscenter.org