Calendar » 22nd Annual Military Ball

November 3, 2018 from 5:00pm - 10:00pm

22nd Annual Military Ball

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation (PCVF) cordially invites veterans, active duty military members, and guests for a memorable night of live music and dancing, dinner, and “Excellence in Service” tributes to those who have selflessly served our country.

The 22nd Annual Military Ball will be held on Saturday, November 3 at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort (formerly The Fess Parker) from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Military Ball is a formal evening where veterans, active duty military members, and other community members can mingle over a cocktail hour, gourmet three-course dinner, and dancing. Guests will also have a chance to bid on extraordinary historic artifacts among other items in a silent auction before the program begins.

Four-star General Robin Rand will serve as this year’s keynote speaker. General Rand is Commander, Air Force Global Strike Command and Commander, Air Forces Strategic, U.S. Strategic Command.

To request an invitation, please call (805) 259-4394 or e-mail [email protected]

For more information on Veterans Day weekend events presented by Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, call (805) 259-4394 or visit www.pcvf.org/veterans-day-weekend.

Date: Saturday, November 3rd, 2018

Time: 5:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort