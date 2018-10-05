Calendar » 22nd Annual Red Feather Ball

October 5, 2018 from 6:00pm - 10:00pm

You are invited to attend United Way of Santa Barbara County’s 22nd Annual Red Feather Ball on Friday, October 5, 2018. This fun event is filled with music and dancing, and features a curated silent auction. Join us for a gracious evening to support the impactful programs of United Way of Santa Barbara County.