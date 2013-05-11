22nd Annual Santa Barbara High School Jazz Festival
29 competing HS & MS Bands from San Jose to Dana Point. Special performances by SBHS and LACHSA Combos whose members are finalists at Monterey Next Gen Jazz Fest, Grammy Jazz Camp Finalists, and semi-finalists of LA Music Center Spotlight Awards. Distinguished judges include Aaron Serfaty and Jason Goldman, both from the USC Thornton School. Delicious BBQ available 11am-3pm ($3.50 - $8). Breakfast items (in a.m.), coffee, drinks, snacks will also be available throughout the day.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBHSDonsBands
- Starts: May 11, 2013 8:30am - 5:15pm
- Price: $5 - $8
- Location: SBHS 700 E. Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/SantaBarbaraHighSchoolJazzFestival