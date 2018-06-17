Calendar » 23rd Annual “Bread & Roses” Community Celebration

October 8, 2016 from 3:00pm - 7:00pm

Bread & Roses is the Fund for Santa Barbara's largest annual fundraiser and community celebration. With nearly 800 attendees, it is one of the largest events of its kind on the Central Coast. It is a time for community activists, donors, volunteers, elected leaders, and supporters of progressive social change to gather, celebrate our work together and raise money for the Fund's grant-making and technical assistance programs. This year's event will once again feature a gourmet buffet-style dinner from our region's finest restaurants, wines from local vintners and both a live and silent auction.

Individual Tickets & Sponsorships: contact Stanley Tzankov, call 962-9164, email [email protected], or visit fundforsantabarbara.org