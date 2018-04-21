Calendar » 23rd Annual Fish Derby at Cachuma Lake

April 21, 2018 from 6:00am - 12:00am

The Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake will be holding its 23rd annual Fish Derby on Saturday and Sunday April 21 and 22. The fundraising benefit for the Nature Center (which will be turning 30 this year) will be offering more than $5000 in cash prizes, plus thousands more in merchandise, with all proceeds going towards furthering the Nature Center's day-to-day operations and outreach programs including K-12 school field trips, kids and adult fishing workshops, living bat exhibit, Saving Wildlife, Trout in the Classroom, Project FeederWatch, Food for Thought lecture series, and Creepy Creatures. Founded by County Park Naturalist Neal Taylor in 1988, the volunteer-operated Nature Center's mission is to encourage public understanding, enjoyment, and protection of Cachuma Lake, the upper Santa Ynez River, and the San Rafael Mountain Range watershed. The Fish Derby has been the central coast's premier fishing event for more than twenty years, and the odds of winning this year are terrific, with 8,000 pounds of trout already planted, another 4,000 pounds planned for the second week of March, and at least 2,000 pounds more coming right before the Fish Derby! Adult registration $35 before April 7; $40 after and youth registration 4- 15 years are always $10! Registration forms available at www.troutderby.org or Fish Derby Hotline at 805-693-8381.