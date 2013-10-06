Calendar » 23rd Annual Heart + Sole AIDS Walk

October 6, 2013 from Registration 10:00am - 3:00pm

Pacific Pride Foundation is thrilled to invite you to participate in the 23rd Annual Heart + Sole AIDS Walk!

NEW DATE: This year's Heart + Sole AIDS Walk will take place on Sunday, October 6

NEW ROUTE: The Fess Parker A Doubletree by Hilton Resort will serve as the starting and finishing line this year. Walkers will follow a scenic 7k route to Leadbetter Beach and back.

SAME CAUSE!

Raise $125 and you will be invited to a brand new Lunch in the Rotunda immediately following the AIDS Walk. Tickets are also available for purchase online. Whether you walk or not, celebrate the positive impact you've made in our community with great food, fabulous friends and live entertainment.

Your $125 saves lives. Every dollar raised benefits Pacific Pride Foundation's HIV/AIDS programs, providing the community with free and anonymous HIV testing, medical case management, education and prevention services, and two food pantries for low-income HIV-positive clients and their families.

To get started, register online at http://pacificpridefn.donorpages.com/AIDSWalk2013/ or feel free to contact our AIDS Walk Team Recruiter, Shannon Irvine, by e-mail at [email protected] or by phone at 805.963.3636 x149.