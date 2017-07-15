Calendar » 23rd Annual Mental Health Arts Festival

July 15, 2017 from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

The Mental Wellness Center hosts the 23rd Annual Mental Health Arts Festival, a free community event that supports the talents of local artists living with a mental health diagnosis and showcases their beautiful artwork. The Arts Festival seeks to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of mental illness, which is often a major barrier for individuals seeking help when they need it. The event will feature paintings, drawings, sculptures, jewelry, music, poetry readings and more, while honoring the achievements of local artists in our community whose lives are impacted by mental illness.

For more information, please visit www.mentalwellnesscenter.org, or contact Pauline Keeble at [email protected] or 805.884.8440 ext 7237.

Date: July 15, 2017

Time: 11 A.M. – 4 P.M.

Location: De La Guerra Plaza, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Price: Free