24 Hour Tara Chanting

August 31, 2014 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Sunday, August 31 and Monday, September 1

Join us for any or all of the sessions in this special Tara retreat.

This month we will hold a special 24 hour Tara Retreat where we perform a short prayer practice called ‘Liberation from Sorrow’ at regular intervals during 24 hours.

Retreat times are: Sunday August 31 7:00pm, 11:00pm

Monday September 1 at 3:00am, 7:00am, 11:00am, & 3:00pm

Tara’s name means ‘rescuer’. She is the embodiment of swift compassion. If we rely upon Tara sincerely and with strong faith, she will protect us from all obstacles and fulfill all our wishes. Practitioners in the New Kadampa tradition have a special close connection with Tara, and this retreat is a wonderful opportunity to deepen this connection. No experience is needed, and everyone is welcome for this beautiful practice.