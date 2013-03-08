Calendar » 24 hour Tara Chanting Retreat

March 8, 2013 from 10:00pm - 6:00pm

The eighth of every month is Tara day in our tradition, a day we do special prayers to the female Buddha Tara. This month we will hold a special 24 hour Tara Retreat where we perform a short prayer practice called ‘Liberation from Sorrow’ at regular intervals during 24 hours. Retreat times are: Friday March 8th: 10:00pm, Saturday March 9th: 2:00am, 6:00am, 10:00am, 2:00pm, and 6:00pm .