24th Annual Day of Caring

September 19, 2015 from 8:00 a.m.

Give back to the community at United Way of Santa Barbara County 24th Annual Day of Caring on Saturday, September 19. Spend the day volunteering at a wide range of important projects in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, and Goleta; including painting bedrooms at Noah’s Anchorage, landscaping at Bohnett Park, playground clean up at Las Flores Children’s Center, assembling Home Play Learning Kits at United Way of Santa Barbara County and much more.

Day of Caring will start with a breakfast rally at 8:00 a.m. at the Page Youth Center at 4540 Hollister Avenue in Goleta. Volunteers of all ages will then proceed from the breakfast to their community service assignments.

Volunteers can sign-up at http://unitedwaysb.galaxydigital.com/aam/general/event/?doc_id=1261 or call 805-965-8591. Those who sign up by August 31st will get a free t-shirt.

For a full list of 2015 work sites, please click here.