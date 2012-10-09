Calendar » 24th Congressional District Candidate Debate - Capps vs. Maldonado

October 9, 2012 from 6:30pm - 9:00pm

Come see one of the nation's most watched races for the US Congress! Rep. Lois Capps, a Democrat from Santa Barbara, faces off against challenger Abel Maldonado, a Republican from Santa Maria and the state's former Lieutenant Governor. Reception and panel discussion follow the debate. Reserve your FREE ticket online today!