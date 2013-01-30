Calendar » 25th Anniversary of Best Picture winner: Rain Man

January 30, 2013 from 7:00pm

Fast-talking yuppie Charlie Babbitt (Tom Cruise) is forced to slow down when he embarks on a life-changing cross-country odyssey with the brother he never knew he had, an autistic savant named Raymond (Dustin Hoffman in his Oscar winning role) who's spent most of his life in an institution. Please join us for a screening of the film, followed by a Q&A with Oscar Winning Screenwriter Barry Morrow.