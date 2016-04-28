Calendar » 25th Anniversary WEV Client Business Expo

April 28, 2016 from 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Join Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) as they celebrate 25 years of providing support and services to local entrepreneurs. Enjoy a business expo featuring local WEV client businesses with a welcome from Founder and CEO, Marsha Bailey, and the opportunity to shop, network and make valuable connections with like-minded entrepreneurs and community members.

To RSVP and for more information, please visit http://bit.ly/22VZBld. RSVPs are encouraged but not required.

About Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV)

Women’s Economic Ventures is dedicated to creating an equitable and just society through the economic empowerment of women. WEV provides training, consulting and loans to help entrepreneurs start, grow and thrive in business. WEV serves all of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties from offices in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Santa Maria. While WEV targets its services toward women, it serves men as well, and provides many services in English and Spanish.

Since 1991, WEV has provided business training and consulting to over 14,000 women and men throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, and made more than $4 million in loans, assisting over 4,000 local businesses. WEV is a U.S. Small Business Administration’s Women’s Business Center, and a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI).

A pioneer in the field, WEV was founded by Marsha Bailey, a nationally recognized advocate for women business owners. Marsha is the board president of the national Association of Women’s Business Centers, and sits on the National Women’s Business Council.