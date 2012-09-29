25th Annual Artwalk
The Museum League of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History proudly presents its 25th annual celebration of art featuring The Oak Group. Enjoy a weekend of nature, live music, food, wine, and fine art. Relax and stroll in nature along the banks of Mission Creek while you shop for fine art, jewelry, pottery, unique fashion, and more. Enjoy a delightful lunch and a glass of wine. All works displayed at the show are for sale and proceeds support Museum programs.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Janet Sands, Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards, Santa Barbara News Press, Santa Barbara Independent, Montecito Journal, KDB, KLITE
- Starts: September 29, 2012 10:00am - 5:00pm
- Price: $10
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
- Website: http://www.sbnature.org/about/496.html
- Sponsors: Janet Sands, Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards, Santa Barbara News Press, Santa Barbara Independent, Montecito Journal, KDB, KLITE