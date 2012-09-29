Calendar » 25th Annual Artwalk

September 29, 2012 from 10:00am - 5:00pm

The Museum League of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History proudly presents its 25th annual celebration of art featuring The Oak Group. Enjoy a weekend of nature, live music, food, wine, and fine art. Relax and stroll in nature along the banks of Mission Creek while you shop for fine art, jewelry, pottery, unique fashion, and more. Enjoy a delightful lunch and a glass of wine. All works displayed at the show are for sale and proceeds support Museum programs.