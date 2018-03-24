Calendar » 25th GIVE! Sale

June 20, 2015 from 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

HUGE SALE!!! The 25th Annual GIVE Back Sale

Thousands of items donated by UCSB students!

Recycle-Reuse-Restyle

Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21 8am to 4pm

Embarcadero Hall, 935 Embarcadero del Norte

Isla Vista, CA

Furniture, clothing, household goods, kitchenware, toys, shoes, electronics, TVs, mini-fridges, books and more! GIVE makes quality used items available at inexpensive prices!

Be Green. Re-use and Recycle valuable goods instead of dumping them out. GIVE provides an easy way for people to donate belongings they no longer need or want and reduce the tons of trash that would otherwise end up in the landfill. Come buy and help the environment by participating in this huge sale that supports our local community and environment. Proceeds are distributed to Isla Vista non-profits and community projects that benefit the community.

You do NOT want to miss out on this great opportunity to give back to the Isla Vista Community. Non-profits that have benefited include: Adopt-a-Block Program: Isla Vista Recreation & Park District; Children's Summer Camping Trip; Breakfast Optimist Club of Goleta; Isla Vista Elementary School Science Camp Scholarship Fund; Isla Vista Teen Center; Isla Vista Youth Projects; St. Michael's and All Angels Church; UCSB Associated Students Food Bank; ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Barbara/Isla Vista! and MORE!

For more information on volunteering, donating and the actual sale visit our web page http://www.sa.ucsb.edu/GiveIV/index.aspx