25th Reunion and Founders Celebration for Santa Barbara Charter School

October 21, 2017 from 12:00pm - 5:00pm

Santa Barbara Charter School is holding its 25th Year Reunion on Saturday, October 21st at Godric Grove in Elings Park from 12:00-5:00. This reunion celebrates the extraordinary efforts of a cadre of families who created this public school that “Cultivates the Arts, Academics, and Relationships.” The theme for this event is “Founders Celebration,” as we are honoring four key staff members who have led the school throughout the past twenty-five years: Dave Weisman--Director of Operations, Wendy Kanter--kindergarten teacher and head teacher, Bev Abrams--teacher and long-time Director of Education, and Linda Cowen—Special Education Teacher and Director. We also want to celebrate all the students, families, and staff who contributed to creating and sustaining of this special school.

Alumni and their families, present students and their families, and friends of Santa Barbara Charter School are welcome. For more information please visit our website www.sbcharter.org or phone Laura Donner, (805) 805-967-6522.