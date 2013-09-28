26th Annual Artwalk
The beloved annual Artwalk returns featuring “Artists of Distinction” curated by Diane Waterhouse. The impressive cadre of nationally known landscape painters includes Brian Blood, Dennis Doheny, Matt Smith, Ray Roberts, Calvin Liang, John Budicin, Jesse Powell, and Ruo Li.
Artwalk also presents an outdoor exhibition along the banks of Mission Creek where visitors may shop for fine art, jewelry, pottery, furniture, unique fashion and more. Be sure to enjoy the Children’s ArtWalk highlighting paintings, drawings, sculptures, and weavings created by more than 200 children from local elementary schools.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbnature2
- Starts: September 28, 2013 10:00am - 5:00pm
- Price: $10
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
- Website: http://www.sbnature.org/artwalk