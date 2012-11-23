Calendar » 26th Annual Mozart by Candlelight Thanksgiving Concert

November 23, 2012 from 8 p.m.

West Coast Chamber Orchestra will perform a jubilant program featuring soloists Laura Pearson, Viola, and Tamsen Beseke, Violin. On the menu are three masterworks by Superstar W.A. Mozart (1756-1791): Adagio in E Major for Violin & Orchestra (K261), Simphonie Concertante in A Major (K 364) and Symphony 17 in G (K129) - along with compositions by his celebrated contemporaries: Overture to Iphigénie en Aulide by Christoph Williband Gluck (1714 – 1787) and Sinfonia Veneziana by Antonio Salieri (1750-1825). Music Director Christopher Story VI will conduct the first half of the concert, and Michael Shasberger, Guest Conductor, will assume the podium after intermission. As a delicious entrée to the holiday season, Mozart by Candlelight Concert has been embraced by audiences as a local tradition for decades. The elegant Gothic-style, stone church venue with its soaring ceilings adds drama and vintage ambiance to the 18th century music. Call (805) 962.6609.