26th Annual Orchard 2 Ocean 10k, 5k, & 1 Mile Fun Run
Orchard 2 Ocean has become a favorite among Santa Barbara County and Ventura County runners, with its delicious after-race food and beautiful course. The coastal view course runs along the Carpinteria State Park Campground, along the Carpinteria Bluffs, returning through the beautiful Concha Loma Community. A fast course, usually providing many PRs for the competitive runner! This race is a Santa Barbara Athletic Association Grand Prix Series. With over 200 runners each year, the event provides much-needed funding to CUSD Parent Groups at all school sites.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Carpinteria Education Foundation
- Starts: March 17, 2018 8:00am
- Price: $30 before 2/15, $40 2/16 to race day
- Location: Carpinteria Children's Project at Main, 5201 8th Street, Carpinteria
- Website: http://www.carpedfoundation.org
- Sponsors: Carpinteria Education Foundation