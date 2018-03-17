Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 9:36 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

26th Annual Orchard 2 Ocean 10k, 5k, & 1 Mile Fun Run

March 17, 2018 from 8:00am
Orchard 2 Ocean has become a favorite among Santa Barbara County and Ventura County runners, with its delicious after-race food and beautiful course. The coastal view course runs along the Carpinteria State Park Campground, along the Carpinteria Bluffs, returning through the beautiful Concha Loma Community. A fast course, usually providing many PRs for the competitive runner! This race is a Santa Barbara Athletic Association Grand Prix Series. With over 200 runners each year, the event provides much-needed funding to CUSD Parent Groups at all school sites.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Carpinteria Education Foundation
  • Starts: March 17, 2018 8:00am
  • Price: $30 before 2/15, $40 2/16 to race day
  • Location: Carpinteria Children's Project at Main, 5201 8th Street, Carpinteria
  • Website: http://www.carpedfoundation.org
  • Sponsors: Carpinteria Education Foundation
 
 
 