27th Annual 100 Committee Luncheon

May 31, 2012 from 10:00am - 2:00pm

Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara is pleased to announce Liv Arnesen, renowned polar explorer, and the first woman in the world to ski solo to the South Pole, as the featured guest speaker at this year’s One Hundred Committee Scholarship Luncheon. The luncheon event will be held on Thursday, May 31th, 2012 from 10am to 2pm, at the exquisite Santa Barbara mesa home and gardens of Ginni and Chad Dreier.