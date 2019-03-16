Calendar » 27th Annual Orchard 2 Ocean 10k, 5k & 1 Mile Fun Run

March 16, 2019 from 7:00 am

Held annually on St. Patrick's Day weekend, this family friendly community event is fun for all ages! Proceeds will continue to provide the students of Carpinteria Unified School District with essential art, athletic and cultural programs.

Orchard 2 Ocean has become a favorite among Santa Barbara County and Ventura County runners/walkers with its beautiful course and delicious after-race food/drinks. The coastal view course runs along the Carpinteria State Park Campground, up to the Carpinteria Bluffs, and returns through the very friendly Concha Loma Community. Same day registration ($50) will begin at 7am at Carpinteria Children's Project at 5201 8th St. Carpinteria, CA 93013. The starting line is adjacent to the school property on Palm Ave.

Awards:

Each Age Bracket

Business and school with the most participation (must do early registration)

Best Dressed (St. Patrick's Day Themed)