27th Annual Quick Draw & Artwalk

August 17, 2013 from 10:00am - 6:00pm

Santa Ynez Valley Arts presents the 27th Annual Quick Draw & Artwalk. Los Olivos will shimmer in the summer with vibrant creativity! This free event brings visitors up-close to 23 talented quick draw artists. This is a rare opportunity to step into a “virtual studio” and observe a variety of techniques! Also there will be more artist’s booths selling unique items in the afternoon, auctions, live music, food, demonstrations, and a special, ticketed VIP catered reception.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Corner House Coffee, Los Olivos Business Organization, Los Olivos Park Foundation, Los Olivos Rotary Club, St. Mark's in-the-valley Episcopal Church, Santa Ynez Valley Hotel Association, Tamara's Catering, The Wildling Museum
  • Starts: August 17, 2013 10:00am - 6:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Los Olivos, Santa Ynez Valley
  • Website: http://santaynezvalleyarts.org/
