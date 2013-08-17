27th Annual Quick Draw & Artwalk
Santa Ynez Valley Arts presents the 27th Annual Quick Draw & Artwalk. Los Olivos will shimmer in the summer with vibrant creativity! This free event brings visitors up-close to 23 talented quick draw artists. This is a rare opportunity to step into a “virtual studio” and observe a variety of techniques! Also there will be more artist’s booths selling unique items in the afternoon, auctions, live music, food, demonstrations, and a special, ticketed VIP catered reception.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Corner House Coffee, Los Olivos Business Organization, Los Olivos Park Foundation, Los Olivos Rotary Club, St. Mark's in-the-valley Episcopal Church, Santa Ynez Valley Hotel Association, Tamara's Catering, The Wildling Museum
- Starts: August 17, 2013 10:00am - 6:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Los Olivos, Santa Ynez Valley
- Website: http://santaynezvalleyarts.org/
