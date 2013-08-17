Calendar » 27th Annual Quick Draw & Artwalk

August 17, 2013 from 10:00am - 6:00pm

Santa Ynez Valley Arts presents the 27th Annual Quick Draw & Artwalk. Los Olivos will shimmer in the summer with vibrant creativity! This free event brings visitors up-close to 23 talented quick draw artists. This is a rare opportunity to step into a “virtual studio” and observe a variety of techniques! Also there will be more artist’s booths selling unique items in the afternoon, auctions, live music, food, demonstrations, and a special, ticketed VIP catered reception.