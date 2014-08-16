Calendar » 28th Annual Los Olivos Quick Draw & Arts Festival

August 16, 2014 from 9:00am - 7:00pm

Santa Ynez Valley Arts invites you to spend the day immersed in quality artistic expression and live music during the 28th Annual Los Olivos Quick Draw & Arts Festival from 9am-7pm!



The event will be primarily held on the new Mattei’s Tavern grounds, conveniently located just off Hwy 154 at 2350 Railway Avenue, until 5pm, and then move to Los Olivos for the After pARTy until 7pm.



Explore the beautiful shaded grounds and historic ambiance of Mattei’s Tavern! Enjoy the fast-paced Quick Draw, browse the Artwalk, win treasures in the live/silent auctions, picnic al fresco and sip wine provided by Mattei's Chef/Partner Robbie Wilson's team, and enjoy live music on two stages.



The Quick Draw features a rare opportunity to step into the virtual studios of 20 renowned artists as they complete an original artwork within 60 minutes. Quick Draw artists include Vicki Andersen, Gwen Cates, Chris Chapman, Ken Christensen, Camille Dellar, Jim Farnum, Julie Fish, Mark Greenaway, Jeremy Harper, John Iwerks, Gary Johnson, George Lockwood, Joe Mancuso, Vel Miller, Richard Myer, Karina Puente, Luis Ramirez, Ray Sevilla, BJ Stapen, and Arturo Tello.



Each artist presents a unique style; from how they lay out their tools, to the medium they work, to the subjects they choose. All of the featured artists have studied for years and have had their work shown at prestigious galleries, museums, private collections, and won countless awards. This mastery of their medium is what allows them to create beautiful artwork in such a short period of time. Afterward, you will have the chance to take home the work of your favorite, featured artist as the highest bidder in a spirited live auction. Additional works from the Quick Draw artists will be for sale in the Quick Draw Artists’ exhibition.



Musicians playing on the Main Stage include Sean McCue and Michelle Beauchesne; Kathleen Sieck and the Paradise Road; Paul Kenny. The Singer/Songwriter Stage will host Peter Clayton; Jamey Geston; Kate Graves; Joel Jacks; Andy Sydow; and Rebecca Vine.

There will be a variety of demonstrations in the afternoon and visitors are invited to continue celebrating into the evening as local businesses extend their hours for the Los Olivos After pARTy from 5-7pm! Enjoy special hospitality, artsy entertainment, and make sure to stop and get your “framed” portrait at participating businesses. Post to #LOAfterpARTy and join the online gallery of fun.



In addition to the Quick Draw & Arts Festival, the Santa Ynez Valley offers many exciting opportunities to explore. We encourage you to plan for an extended weekend! Search for a good hotel on VisitSYV.com



Santa Ynez Valley Arts is one of several committees under the umbrella of the Artists Guild Santa Ynez Valley. A 501(c)(3) non-profit, the mission of the Guild is "to encourage artists in the Central Coast area to grow in artistic ability, to enable them to exhibit their works for sale, and to promote artistic awareness in the community-at-large." Proceeds from the event will go towards continuing efforts to provide centralized platforms for the community to learn about all arts-related events/exhibitions/shows in the Santa Ynez Valley and scholarships for youth interested in the arts.



The Los Olivos Quick Draw & Arts Festival is sponsored by Mattei's Tavern, Visit Santa Ynez Valley, and the Los Olivos Business Organization with support from a variety of Community Partners including The Ballard Inn & Restaurant, Corner House Coffee, Fess Parker Wine Country Inn & Spa, Hollister & Brace, Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Cafe, Alamo Pintado Equine Center, Dos Carlitos, Gallery Los Olivos, HoneyPaper, Inez, Joe Olla Realty, St. Mark's In-The-Valley Episcopal Church, and Santa Ynez Valley Vision Source.



For more information go to www.santaynezvalleyarts.org or email [email protected]