Calendar » 28th Annual One Hundred Committee Luncheon

April 25, 2013 from 11:30am - 2:00pm

This renowned luncheon raises scholarship funds for girls who would otherwise not have the opportunity to attend programs offered by Girls Inc. Inspiring speeches by accomplished women round out an afternoon of time spent with friends in a lovely setting. This year’s speaker will be, Hollye Jacobs, cancer survivor and the author of the touching blog, The Silver Pen. Previous speakers include Maria Shriver, Oprah Winfrey, Florence Henderson, Mariel Hemingway and Barbara Bush.