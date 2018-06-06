29th Annual Evening for Peace
This year the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation will present its 2012 Distinguished Peace Leadership Award to Senator Tony de Brum of the Marshall Islands. Senator de Brum has worked tirelessly for peace and justice on behalf of his country, the Marshall Islands, which has directly experienced the impact of 67 powerful U.S. nuclear weapon tests. Join us for an inspiring night as we honor Senator de Brum and stand together for our common future.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: napf
- Starts: October 21, 2012 5:30 PM - Reception and Silent Auction. 6:30 PM - Dinner and Award Presentation
- Price: For info on tickets or sponsorship, please call Debra at (805) 965-3443 or visit http://www.wagingpeace.org/menu/programs/public
- Location: La Pacifica Ballroom and Terrace (Coral Casino) Four Seasons Resort, The Biltmore 1260 Channell Drive, Santa Barbara, California 93108
- Website: http://www.wagingpeace.org/menu/programs/public-events/evening-for-peace/2012/index_preaward.htm