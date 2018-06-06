Calendar » 29th Annual Evening for Peace

October 21, 2012 from 5:30 PM - Reception and Silent Auction. 6:30 PM - Dinner and Award Presentation

This year the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation will present its 2012 Distinguished Peace Leadership Award to Senator Tony de Brum of the Marshall Islands. Senator de Brum has worked tirelessly for peace and justice on behalf of his country, the Marshall Islands, which has directly experienced the impact of 67 powerful U.S. nuclear weapon tests. Join us for an inspiring night as we honor Senator de Brum and stand together for our common future.