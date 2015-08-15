Calendar » 29th Annual Quick Draw & Arts Festival

August 15, 2015 from 10:00am - 7:00pm

Santa Ynez Valley Arts is excited to offer another stellar opportunity to spend the weekend immersed in quality artistic expression and live music during the free 29th Annual Quick Draw & Arts Festival August 14-15, 2015.

Held once more at Mattei’s Tavern in Los Olivos, conveniently located just off Hwy 154 at 2350 Railway Avenue, the largest arts festival in the Santa Ynez Valley kicks-off with a Friday evening reception on the private lawn at Mattei’s (5-7pm). Guests can meet with the artists and chat about their artwork while listening to live music and sampling a delicious complementary lavender-lemonade cocktail along with light appetizers. Saturday, the fun continues as guests enjoy the fast-paced Quick Draw (10:30-Noon), browse the Fine Artwalk (10am-4pm), bid in the live/silent auctions, and lunch under the shade from a selection of sandwiches, snack boxes, and a variety of beverages, available from Matties, while listening to live music provided by The Ruben Lee Dalton Band. Top it off with a refreshing strawberry shortcake treat from the Los Olivos Rotary, and the afternoon will be complete. In the evening, the fun continues just a few steps into Los Olivos with a special After pARTy at Malibu Family Wines, 1 block away at 2363 Alamo Pintado Ave, from 5-7pm.

The Quick Draw features a rare opportunity to step into the virtual studios of 21 renowned artists as they complete an original work of art within 60 minutes; starting with introductions at 10:30am and launching the Quick Draw at 11:00am. Each artist presents a unique style; from how they lay out their tools, to the medium they work, to the subjects they choose. Assemblage artist Mike Brady is inviting visitors to bring “found objects” to his work site where donated objects may find themselves incorporated into his piece! All of the featured artists have studied for years, had their work shown at prestigious galleries, museums, private collections, and won countless awards. This mastery of their medium is what allows them to create beautiful artwork in such a short period of time. Afterward, there will be a chance to take home the work of a favorite, featured artist as the highest bidder in a spirited live auction beginning at 12:30pm. Additional works from the Quick Draw artists will be for sale in the Featured Artists’ exhibition inside Mattei's Garden Room.

This year's Quick Draw features Vicki Andersen, Mike Brady, Camille Dellar, Jim Farnum, Kevin Gleason, Mark Greenaway, Gary Johnson, George Lockwood, Joe Milazzo, Donna Moser, Richard Myer, Karina Puente, Cathy Quiel, Luis Ramirez, Ray Sevilla, Laurel Sherrie, Debra Sievers, BJ Stapen, Arturo Tello, Jerry Vande Berg, and Thomas Van Stein. Information about each artist and examples of their work can be found on the website: www.santaynezvalleyarts.org.

While the event at Mattei's winds down around 4pm, the After pARTy roars to life from 5-7pm! Everyone is welcome to come and celebrate the day at Malibu Family Wines. Watch the sun set on a beautiful day from their garden, while sipping on your favorite wine, enjoying live music provided by Brett, and food for sale featuring Alfresco Picnic’s delicious gourmet hamburgers, salads, and appetizers.

In addition to the Quick Draw & Arts Festival, the Santa Ynez Valley offers many exciting opportunities to explore. Plan for an extended weekend by searching for a good hotel on VisitSYV.com

The non-profit (501)(c)(3) Artists Guild of the Santa Ynez Valley organization uses their portion of the proceeds to continue offering the free Quick Draw & Arts Festival, support their programs (which include student scholarships for local art students, hosting the APPLAUSE fine art student virtual gallery, free educational lectures for members and the public, affordable gallery space and opportunities for member shows and sales), and maintaining public, centralized access for information about the arts in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The Los Olivos Quick Draw & Arts Festival is sponsored by Mattei's Tavern, VisitSYV, and Atmosphere Atelier with support from a variety of Community Partners.

For more information go to www.santaynezvalleyarts.org or email [email protected]