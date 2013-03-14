Calendar » 29th Annual Women’s Philanthropy Luncheon

March 14, 2013 from 11:45 am - 1:30 pm

29th Annual Women’s Philanthropy Luncheon My Grandmother's Candlesticks ~ Passing the Flame from One Generation to the Next Speaker: Amy Hirshberg Lederman is an award-winning author and columnist, expert Jewish educator, international public speaker and attorney. She is known for the energy, life and humor she brings into any learning environment and is able to captivate her audiences with her passion, wisdom and wit.