2nd Annual Anonymous Gun Buyback

June 13, 2015 from 8:00am - 12:00pm

Coalition Against Gun Violence and the Santa Barbara Police Dept. will conduct the 2nd annual Anonymous Gun Buyback at the Earl Warren Showgrounds’ car park from 8am - 12noon.

Please make sure all firearms are unloaded and in the trunk of the car.

Last year CAGV, in collaboration with the Santa Barbara Police Dept, held the first ever gun buyback in SB County history. A total of 239 firearms, including 6 assault rifles, were taken off the streets and, therefore, will not be part of an “accident” #Notanaccident, suicide, or homicide in our community. This year we hope to be even more successful in creating a safer Santa Barbara for everyone. If you do not have a firearm to discard, then please help us pay to discard as many as we can. You can help at https://gunxgun.tilt.com/santa-barbara or follow us at www.sbcoalition.org

CAGV is offering $100 Vons gift cards for handguns, shotguns and rifles, and $200 Vons gift cards for (CA. classified) assault weapons.