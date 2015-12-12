Calendar » 2nd Annual Champagne Tasting at the Public Market!

December 12, 2015 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Pop, Fizz, Clink… Cheers! It’s officially the holiday season and the Santa Barbara Public Market and Wine + Beer are bringing the bubbly with their 2nd Annual Champagne Tasting on Saturday, December 12th, from 6 to 9pm. Guests will have the chance to taste 15 distinct Champagnes, indulge in caviar, oysters, and more decadent bites from merchants, and celebrate the season amidst the festive holiday buzz at the Public Market!

Guests will have the opportunity to purchase the sensational Champagnes poured throughout the evening and receive a 20% discount on purchases of 6 bottles or more. This Champagne tasting is a ticketed event, and costs $85 per person. Advance tickets are required, visit http://bit.ly/1O3wfZe to purchase online or please call 805-770-7702.