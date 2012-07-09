Calendar » 2nd Annual Daniel Johnson Memorial Golf Tournament

July 9, 2012 from 9:00am

On July 9, 2012 the 2nd Annual Daniel Johnson Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at the Santa Maria Country Club. Registration begins at 9:30 AM. Cost is $150 per person, which includes green fee, cart, lunch, drinks on the course and an awards dinner after the tournament. For additional info and registration forms, call Justin Burton at 805-598-6435 or Kristen Johnson at 805-264-5222 or email [email protected] All proceeds go to Family Service Agency's Big Brothers Big Sisters Program.